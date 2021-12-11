Eastwood scores game-winner for Six in win over Riveters

TORONTO — Lindsay Eastwood scored the winning goal for the Toronto Six in a 2-1 win Saturday over the visiting Metropolitan Riveters in the Premier Hockey Federation.

Eastwood's goal at 7:31 of the third period stood as the winner.

Taylor Woods also scored for Toronto, which improved to 4-1-1.

Six starting goaltender Elaine Chuli turned away 21-of-22 shots for the win.

Madison Packer gave the visitors a 1-0 lead after the opening period. Brooke Wolejko made 32 saves in the loss.

The Six are at home to the Riveters (2-2-1) again Sunday at York Canlan Ice Arena.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2021.