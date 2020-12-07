The NCAA basketball season got started less than two weeks ago, and we have a long way to go until we crown a national champion.

But that hasn’t stopped Vegas from looking at the action early in the season and adjusting the odds for which school is going to win March Madness.

Some schools have hit the ground running, with big wins and tight losses against high ranked teams.

Others entered with high expectations and have struggled to find their game early in the season.

While one team is a perfect 3-0 and has seen their title hopes take a hit.

Lots will change by the time March rolls around, but let’s take a look at some early line movements.

OFF TO A GOOD START

Gonzaga: Opened +700, Currently +550

It has been a strong start to the season for the Bulldogs.

Their 3-0 start to the season with wins over No. 5 Kansas and No. 11 West Virginia have seen Gonzaga leapfrog Villanova and currently have the best odds to win the national championship.

West Virginia: Opened +2000, Currently +1500

It’s been a nearly perfect start to the season for Bob Huggins and his team.

The Mountaineers opened their season with three-straight wins before falling 87-82 to Gonzaga.

The team rebounded nicely following the loss in a 80-71 win over Georgetown.

West Virginia has looked solid on defence this season, holding their opponents to under 72 points in all four of their wins.

Houston: Opened +4000, Currently +3000

After opening the season ranked 17th in the nation, Houston has taken care of business going 4-0.

The Cougars opened the season with a commanding 89-45 win over the Lamar Cardinals, and a 10-point win over Boise State.

Houston faced their biggest test of the season in their third game when they played No. 14 ranked Texas Tech.

But the Cougars were up for the occasion and held Texas Tech to just 53 points – their lowest total of the season – in an 11-point win.

Missouri: Opened +30000, Currently +15000

A longshot to win the title, but a team with rapidly improving odds is what you’ll find with Missouri.

The Tigers have started their season 3-0 with wins over Oral Roberts, Oregon, and Wichita State.

The team has started the season 3-0 against the spread, going 2-0 as a favourite, and picking up a win as an underdog against Oregon.

GOING THE WRONG WAY

Villanova: Opened +600, Currently +850

Despite being the No. 3 ranked team to start the season, Villanova entered as the favourite to win the national championship just a few weeks ago.

The Wildcats picked up two wins to start their campaign, but came up short against an unranked Virginia Tech team in their third game of the season, falling 81-73.

They have since picked up wins in their last two games, but have fallen to No. 9 in the nation and have seen their title odds take a slight hit.

Iowa: Opened +800, Currently +1200

There’s not much more Iowa could do to start the season.

The Hawkeyes have started the season 3-0, with margins of victory of 30, 37 and 41.

But still, their title odds have taken a hit in Vegas due to the lack of a strong schedule to start the season.

No. 3 Iowa will get their first real test of the season on Tuesday when they take on No. 16 UNC.

Kentucky: Opened +900, Currently +1400

It has been an awful start to the season for Kentucky.

After beating Morehead State 81-45 in the opening game of the season, the Wildcats have dropped three-straight games.

It began with a 12-point loss to unranked Richmond, followed by a three-point loss to No. 7 Kansas and a disappointing 79-62 loss to Georgia Tech.

It’s no coincidence that Kentucky has gone winless in the three games they have been held under 65 points.

Duke: Opened +1300, Currently +1600

Unlike Kentucky, Duke has enjoyed some success on the court early this season.

After just three games, the Blue Devils sit with a 2-1 record and have two double-digit wins under their belt.

But the two wins have come against unranked opponents and their loss came as a four-point favourite over No. 8 Michigan State.

Despite the winning record, the Blue Devils are 0-3 against the spread.

Duke will get a chance to turn things around on Tuesday when they take on No. 6 Illinois.​