International linebacker Jeff Knox Jr. announced on Twitter Sunday evening that he is returning to the Canadian Football League.

Knox Jr. had an outstanding rookie season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2015, recording 112 total tackles and one interception.

Knox spent two more seasons with the Riders before appearing in seven games last season with the Toronto Argonauts, recording 31 tackles and one sack.

The 27-year-old played college ball at California University of Pennsylvania.