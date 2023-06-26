The NHL Awards ceremony is happening on Monday in Nashville, awarding the best players from the 2022-23 season. The award winners will be updated throughout the night.

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is expected to win his third Hart Trophy, while San Jose Sharks defenceman Erik Karlsson is looking to win his third Norris Trophy.

Jack Adams Award - Jim Montgomery

Jim Montgomery earns his first Jack Adams Award as the Boston Bruins set NHL regular-season records for most wins (65) and points (135) in his first season at the helm.

It is the first Jack Adams Award of Montgomery’s career.

The Bruins also ranked first in the NHL in regulation wins (54), road wins (31), goals allowed per game (2.12), penalty kill percentage (87.3) and goal differential (plus-128).

The 53-year-old hold the NHL record for most wins in his first year as a team’s coach, which was previously held by Mike Babcock, who won 58 games with the Detroit Red WIngs in 2005-06.

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol and New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff were also named finalists for the award that is given annually to the coach who has contributed the most to his team's success as voted on by the National Hockey League Broadcasters Association.

Vezina Trophy - Linus Ullmark

Ullmark posted a 40-6-1 record to go along with a .938 save percentage and 1.89 goals-against average en route to his first Vezina Trophy win. His 40 wins were tied for most in the NHL this season.

Ullmark’s .938 save percentage was the fifth-highest mark all-time amongst goalies that played 25 games, trailing only Jacques Plante (1968-69, 1970-71), Brian Elliot (2011-12), and Tim Thomas (2010-11).

The puck stops here! ✋ #NHLAwards



Linus Ullmark (@Icebeardude) picks up the Vezina Trophy as the League's top goaltender! pic.twitter.com/FiXgGBSmzp — NHL (@NHL) June 27, 2023

He also won the William M. Jennings Trophy, an award given to the goaltender(s) who played for the team with the fewest goals scored against it.

He led the Boston Bruins with 49 starts as they set the regular-season record with 135 points.

Winnipeg Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck and New York Islanders' Ilya Sorokin were the other finalists for the award, which is given annually to the goalie voted the best at his position by NHL general managers.

Calder Memorial Trophy - Matty Beniers

Seattle Kraken forward Matty Beniers has won the Calder Memorial Trophy as the league's most proficient rookie.

Beniers was drafted second overall by the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL Draft. He led all rookies with 57 points and tied for the rookie lead with 24 goals as he helped the Kraken make the playoffs in just their second year of existence.

The 20-year-old added three goals and four assists in 14 playoff games.

Beniers was a big part of the Kraken’s second season (46-28-6, 100 points) where they improved by 19 wins and 40 points over their inaugural season.

After a 57-point performance this season, @Matty_Beniers10 wins the Calder Memorial Trophy as the League's most proficient rookie! 🙌 #NHLAwards



Congratulations, Matty! pic.twitter.com/yOk4pCMIfk — NHL (@NHL) June 27, 2023

"Yeah, a really fitting honor for Matty," Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said after Beniers was named a finalist. "If you look at his body of work right from start to finish, he's had a very impressive rookie season. Even setting aside rookie season, he's had a very impressive season. He's asked to do a lot for us, as a young player in the League. He continually responds to those situations, and he's very quickly become, as a young guy, a team leader for us."

Buffalo Sabres defenceman Owen Power and Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner were the other finalists for the award, which is given annually to the best rookie in the NHL as voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Frank J. Selke Trophy - Patrice Bergeron

The Bruins captain wins the Selke Trophy for the second-straight season and a record sixth time in his career.

Bergeron led the league in faceoffs won (1,043) and was second in faceoff percentage (61.1 per cent). The veteran scored 27 goals and 58 points in 78 games and helped the Bruins set new NHL records with 65 wins and 135 points.

Bergeron also won the Selke Trophy in 2011-12, 2013-15, 2016-17, and 2021-22.

New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner were also named finalists for the award which is given annually to the forward voted best to excel in the defensive aspects of the game as voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association.

Ted Lindsay Award - Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid has been awarded the Ted Lindsay Award, which is given annually to the most outstanding player in the NHL as voted by fellow members of the NHL Players' Association. The Richmond Hill., Ont. native has led the NHL in scoring in five of the past seven seasons.

It's the fourth Ted Lindsay Award of McDavid's career. He joins Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux as the only players to win the award four times.

Connor McDavid (@cmcdavid97) takes home the Ted Lindsay Award for the most outstanding player as voted on by the @NHLPA! 🙌 #NHLAwards



This marks the fourth time he's won it in his career! pic.twitter.com/33uWUcRu4v — NHL (@NHL) June 27, 2023

McDavid previously won the award in 2016-17, 2017-18, and 2020-21.

Erik Karlsson and Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak were the other finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award.

Lady Byng Award - Anze Kopitar

Anze Kopitar has been awarded the Lady Byng Trophy for the 2022-23 season.

New Jersey Devils' forward Jack Hughes and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point were the other finalists for the award, which is given annually to the player voted best to combine sportsmanship, gentlemanly conduct and ability as voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

A true player's player. 🤝 #NHLAwards@AnzeKopitar of the @LAKings has exhibited sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct, alongside his high standard of playing ability, making him the 2022-23 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy Winner. pic.twitter.com/xWRuypnrfa — NHL (@NHL) June 27, 2023

Kopitar led the Kings with 74 points (28 goals, 46 assists) in 82 games this season, leading the Kings to the playoffs for the second-straight season. The 35-year-old took just two minor penalties all season and his four penalty minutes were the fwest among the league's top 100 scorers.

The veteran previously won the award in 2015-16.

Kopitar finished with 77 first places votes (1175 points) to beat Hughes, who finished second with 41 first place votes and 934 points.

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy - Kris Letang

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Kris Letang ha won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. He is the first Penguins player to win the trophy since Mario Lemieux in 1993.

It is awarded to the player who most exemplifies perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to the game.

Letang suffered a stroke on November 28, the second of his career after his first came in January 2014. He missed just five games and returned to game action on December 10.

The 26-year-old led all Penguins defensemen in goals (12), assists (29) and points (41), while leading the entire team in time-on-ice per game (24:51).

King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund has won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, given to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

Mark Messier Leadership Award - Steven Stamkos

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos has been awarded the Mark Messier NHL Leadership award, an award given to a player who best exemplified great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice this season.

Steven Stamkos (@RealStamkos91) has been awarded the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award for 2022-23! ⚡ #NHLAwards



He best exemplified great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice this season.



Congratulations, Stammer! pic.twitter.com/iShLUa90Hk — NHL (@NHL) June 27, 2023

He is the 17th winner of the award.

E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence - Connor Bedard

Connor Bedard, the expected No. 1 pick in Wednesday's NHL Draft, has won the E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence, which is given to a candidate who best exemplifies commitment to excellence through strength of character, competitiveness, and athleticism.

Connor Bedard is the winner of the E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence! 👏 #NHLAwards



The E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence is awarded to a candidate who best exemplifies commitment to excellence through strength of character, competitiveness, and athleticism. pic.twitter.com/58fKBprJBv — NHL (@NHL) June 27, 2023

Willie O'Ree Community hero Award

Jason McCrimmon has won the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award, which is presented annually to an individual who – through the game of hockey – has positively impacted his or her community, culture or society.