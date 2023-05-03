Lionel Messi's French sojourn appears to be nearing an end.

Fabrizio Romano reports the Argentina icon will not sign a new deal and depart Paris Saint-Germain at the conclusion of the season.

🚨 Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. There are no doubts about that anymore.



Behind the scenes, it’s now understood that Leo’s father Jorge communicated the decision to PSG already one month ago due to the project.



It was the final breaking point. pic.twitter.com/Bwehuvyq1E — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 3, 2023

Romano notes that Messi's father, Jorge Messi, informed PSG of the decision last month.

The news comes only a day after PSG decided to suspend the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner for an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia. The two-week ban will see Messi miss Ligue dates with Troyes and Ajaccio.

Messi, 35, is in his second season with the club after departing Barcelona following a 20-year association. He's made 37 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring 20 teams.

While PSG appears to be on course for a ninth league title in 11 seasons and second straight, the arrival of Messi has not been able to get the club over the hump in the Champions League, the prize that still eludes it. This season, PSG crashed out in the Round of 16 against Bayern Munich.

Where Messi could play next season is uncertain with a return to Barca appearing to be highly unlikely. Messi's potential availability will undoubtedly spark interest in both Saudi Arabia and in Major League Soccer.