Lionel Messi's tenure at Parc des Princes looks set to continue.

Fabrizio Romano reports the World Cup winner and Paris Saint-Germain have come to a verbal agreement on an extension with the French champions.

Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain have verbal pact to continue together. 🔴🔵🇦🇷 #PSG



There will be a new meeting with his camp to discuss length of contract, salary and more.



Nothing signed this week, no rush as the plan is already clear: Messi will continue in Paris. pic.twitter.com/OAEgWA58cX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 3, 2023

Romano notes that details still need to be ironed out and another meeting between the club and the player's representation is set before anything has been signed, but a broad deal is in place.

Messi, 35, was set to be out of contract at the end of June. The Argentina icon initially joined the Ligue 1 side in the summer of 2021, ending his two-decade-long association with Barcelona after financial restraints at Camp Nou made a new deal impossible.

In 13 league appearances this season, Messi has scored seven goals, already beating his total from last season. He has not yet returned to PSG after the World Cup and did not feature in the club's 3-1 defeat at Lens on Sunday.

In Qatar, Messi started all seven of Argentina's matches and scored six times en route to winning his first World Cup and also claiming the Golden Ball as the top player in the tournament.

Messi was believed to have a great deal of interest from Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.