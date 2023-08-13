The BC Lions are reportedly adding defensive end Nick Usher to their practice roster, according to TSN CFL Insider Farhan Lalji.

Hearing @BCLions are adding DE Nick Usher to the practice roster. Released by #AlsMtl 3 weeks ago.

The 28-year-old Usher was released by the Montreal Alouettes on July 23.

A native of Los Angeles, Usher recorded five defensive tackles and one sack over fives games with the Alouettes in 2023.

Usher spent two seasons with the Edmonton Elks franchise from 2018-19 before joining the Als in 2021.

The Lions improved to 7-3 on the season following a 37-9 win over the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday night.