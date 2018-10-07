The BC Lions could have linebacker Solomon Elimimian and quarterback Travis Lulay back from injury this week, in time for their next game against the division-leading Calgary Stampeders.

According to TSN's Farhan Lalji, Elimimian will get final imaging and hopefull clearance to play on Tuesday, while Lulay is also optimistic about being able to play next week.

Elimimian has been out since mid-July with a wrist injury while Lulay has been out since Sept. 14 after suffering a dislocated left shoulder against the Montreal Alouettes.

It's unclear if Lulay will be inserted into the starting lineup when he's healthy. Jonathon Jennings was impressive in the team's 26-23 win over the Toronto Argonauts Saturday one day after Lions' GM Ed Hervey criticized the QB for not spending enough time at the team's facility in an interview with the Vancouver Province.

In eight games this season, Jennings has gone 140-210 for 1,427 yards and eight games to seven interceptions.

Lulay has also appeared in eight games for the Lions this season, going 140-228 for 1,845 yards and eight touchdowns to four interceptions.