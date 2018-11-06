BC Lions linebacker Solomon Elimimian could play in the Eastern Semi-Final this Sunday in place of Micah Awe, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

There is a real chance @SolomonE56 plays for #BCLions this Sunday, in place of Awe. Got most of the reps in a short practice today and the decision will basically be his if he feels his hand is strong enough to play. Expect a decision late in the week. @CFLonTSN @TSN1040 — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) November 6, 2018

Elimimian got most of the reps in a short practice Tuesday according to Lalji, and the decision will come down if his hand feels strong enough to play. The decision to play Elimimian or not is expected to come later in the week.

Elimimian is on the six-game injury list as he recovers from surgery. He's been out since mid-July and played in only four games this season, compiling 26 tackles.