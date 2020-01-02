ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have two more openings on their overhauled coaching staff.

Lions coach Matt Patricia announced Thursday defensive co-ordinator Paul Pasqualoni is leaving the team to be closer to his family in Connecticut. Patricia says offensive line coach Jeff Davidson is taking an indefinite leave from the profession.

Patricia fired six members of his staff earlier in the week, hoping changes will help him in a third season that might be his last if there isn't a turnaround.

The Lions were 3-12-1 in 2019 after losing 10 games the previous year in Patricia's debut as a head coach.

Detroit has the No. 3 pick overall in the draft this year and will get an up-close look at top prospects while coaching in the Senior Bowl later this month.

___

