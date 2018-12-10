The BC Lions have offered DeVone Claybrooks the head coaching job.

Confirming reports from earlier today that Calgary DC DeVone Claybrooks has been offered the head coaching job with the @BCLions. #CFL #LIons — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) December 10, 2018

Claybrooks spent the last three seasons as the Calgary Stampeders defensive coordinator. In all three seasons Claybrooks led the team’s defence, the Stampeders gave up the fewest points in the league. The team also made the Grey Cup all three seasons, winning the 106th Grey Cup this year.

Claybrooks started his coaching career with Calgary as the defensive line coach.

The 41-year-old played for the Stampeders from 2009-11 and Montreal Alouettes from 2007-08 after a long career in the NFL.