Lowell Ullrich BC Lions writer Follow|Archive

VANCOUVER – The performers on the field live in an altered state of reality, where a helicopter like the one overhead at practice Wednesday was only half-jokingly considered to be someone spying on the B.C. Lions. Same thing when four SkyTrain cars stopped for five minutes one day this week to get a great view.

There’s paranoia, and then there is Wally Buono, the CFL career coaching wins leader and only head coach in the league who doesn’t wear a headset. Put a microphone on him and prepare to be underwhelmed.

It’s the Lions’ turn to do their bit to market the product better Thursday when their key figures will wear TSN 'Live Mic' microphones while at work at BC Place Stadium against the Edmonton Eskimos (TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5, 9:30 pm ET; 6:30 p.m. PT; Pre-game, 5 p.m. PT, TSN 1040) in a game that provides contrasts on a number of levels.

The choices are plentiful: In the Eskimos you have the one team which has paid the highest price for their past refusals to become sounding boards against the much more nonchalant Lions. Fans can also choose to sit at home to catch it all or check out the CFL’s concert series at halftime featuring Kelowna country artist Chad Brownlee.

But in a game where anything that is said can and will be used against them if deciphered properly, whether now or down the road, you’re better off seeking insight elsewhere if you want to know what the Lions are trying to do.

“Let’s put it this way, if you hear me you’re not going to know anything about the offence, anything about the defence and probably aren’t going to know any terminology about special teams, because that’s not how I communicate with the players and coaches,” Buono said this week on TSN 1040’s 3Down Radio.

“For me, it’s more about managing the sidelines, trying to manage the situation, trying to have input. You’re not going to get all that technical stuff from me.” Good thing the man doesn’t have to throw a pass or make a tackle.

But to hear others on the marquee with the Lions, there’s not much advantage to having the outside world and opponents within listen in on the play-calling of offensive co-ordinator Jarious Jackson and the thoughts of quarterback Travis Lulay.

“I’m the type of person that when the lights come on I’m trying to call the right plays,” said Jackson, who is part of TSN’s Live Mic broadcast for the first time. “I’m pretty sure I’ll say some words my mom won’t be proud of and that’s the good and bad of the whole mic thing. You’re behind the scenes, and emotions fly and people say things they may not mean in a harmful way that can be perceived differently.”

Lulay said live mic games are interesting, but only someone with a deep understanding of the proceedings will ever glean enough information to make a difference.

“If somebody finds tips, more power to them, but I haven’t heard of any stories of that happening. I can’t change the way I communicate with the guys,” he said.

The league agreed to expand the live mic concept this year with the promise a censor will have at least 10 seconds to decide if there is objectionable material that should not be aired.

It’s caused some changes to the Lions’ approach – receivers coach Markus Howell told his position group at practice he’ll alter how he communicates slightly this week, for example.

But nobody on the Lions seems to be approaching the intrusion as a hindrance, at least compared with the team trying to be the first road club to take down the Lions this year.

When Lions general manager Ed Hervey was calling the shots with the Eskimos, the idea of live microphones was about as popular as Jim Acosta at a Donald Trump rally. Edmonton was fined $35,000 a couple of years back for refusing to adhere to a league directive to wear the mics, ironic given that boom microphones have been around for years.

Eskimos head coach Jason Maas suggested the entire thing was akin to riding a unicycle while juggling a tightrope and there’s no reason to think much has changed despite a grudging acceptance by his organization.

There’s surely been no apparent shift in the demeanour of the Edmonton coach, who again let his anger get the better of him briefly when he tried to go Hulk Hogan on a Gatorade container on the sidelines last week, actions that will surely not do him much good the next time he’s looking for work.

If he’s looking for the definition of calm, Maas could do well to take a peek at the guy in charge on the other sideline who will be giving away nothing to the couch potato at home.

“I’m going to say to Jason ‘be careful’ because I’m not sure (the TV disclaimer) is just for him,” Buono said in jest.

LIONS TALES: B.C. will make four roster moves, returning Chris Rainey, Shaq Johnson and Hunter Steward to the starting lineup, and with Jeremiah Johnson (ankle) out they will also make a starter at tailback out of Travon Van for the first time with the Lions. Van’s journey to get back into the CFL has been a long one. He left the team in training camp to aid his ailing mother, once flying from Kamloops to San Diego, then to Calgary and back to San Diego within 48 hours this spring. “I had to choose between my mom and playing the game I love. I can’t thank (Hervey) enough for understanding the situation,” Van said… Patience has also been a virtue for Steward, who has been in constant treatment for back spams that has kept him in and out of the starting lineup. “It was rough, especially being in that half-squatting position (on the offensive line) doing every single movement,” Steward said… Edmonton provides a litmus test on several fronts for the Lions. B.C. gave up five sacks in its last meeting with the Eskimos on June 29, and Edmonton tailback C.J. Gable gashed the Lions for 165 rushing yards on 23 carries. However, Lulay has only been sacked once in three games and the Lions have allowed only 50 yards rushing individually the last two outings…. Buono’s Italian-Canadian heritage is a featured component of the league’s Diversity is Strength campaign which will be evident on the sidelines Thursday. Commissioner Randy Ambrosie will also be in attendance. Word is Ambrosie is also set to meet with the CFL Players’ Association to discuss the upcoming round of labour negotiations.