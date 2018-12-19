ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions put rookie running back Kerryon Johnson on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Detroit also activated returner Jamal Agnew from IR on Wednesday. Agnew has been out since Week 5 because of a knee injury. He was an All-Pro last season as a rookie after returning two punts for touchdowns.

Johnson ran for 641 yards and three scores before his injury last month. He also had 32 receptions for 213 yards and a score. Johnson ran for a season-high 158 yards in a win at Miami and had 101 yards rushing in a victory over New England.

Detroit added depth at running back by signing running back Justin Stockton to the practice squad and cutting guard Salesi Uhatafe from it.

