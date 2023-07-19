BC Lions running back Shaun Shivers is expected to get the start Saturday against the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

The 23-year-old Shivers, who was signed by the Lions earlier this season, recorded 63 rushing yards and a touchdown in a Week 5 win over the Montreal Alouettes on July 9.

Shaun Shivers is expected to start at RB this week for @BCLions vs @sskroughriders. Both he & Mizzell split reps the past 2 days.

Dom Rhymes DNP in practice but was dressed. Took a maintainance day & will play on Sat. @CFLonTSN @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/O5B2hzQMKY — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) July 19, 2023

Lalji notes that Shivers and Taquan Mizzell have split reps over the past two days at practice.

Shivers spent his senior year of college football with the Indiana Hoosiers in 2022, recording 592 yards with six touchdowns on 143 carries.

The Lions own the top spot in the West Division with a 4-1 record.