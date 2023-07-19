Lions RB Shivers expected to start against Roughriders
BC Lions running back Shaun Shivers is expected to get the start Saturday against the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.
The 23-year-old Shivers, who was signed by the Lions earlier this season, recorded 63 rushing yards and a touchdown in a Week 5 win over the Montreal Alouettes on July 9.
Lalji notes that Shivers and Taquan Mizzell have split reps over the past two days at practice.
Shivers spent his senior year of college football with the Indiana Hoosiers in 2022, recording 592 yards with six touchdowns on 143 carries.
The Lions own the top spot in the West Division with a 4-1 record.