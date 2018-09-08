The BC Lions traded national defensive lineman Maxx Forde to the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday in exchange for a 2019 sixth-round pick and the negotation rights to international wide receive Jordon Veasy.

Forde, 26, was in his third season with the Lions. After playing in all 18 games a season ago, Forde appeared in four this season for the Lions, recording two defensive tackles.

The native of Seattle was a seventh-round selection of the Lions in the 2015 CFL Draft out of Idaho.

Forde's father, Brian, was a member of the 1994 Grey Cup-winning Lions squad.

Veasy, 23, went undrafted in this past May's NFL Draft after two seasons at Cal. He signed as a free agent with the Tennessee Titans, but was waived last week.

In two seasons with the Golden Bears, Veasy had 63 receptions for 797 yards and nine touchdowns.