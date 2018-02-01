VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions signed Canadian offensive lineman Hunter Steward and defensive lineman Maxx Forde to contract extensions through the 2018 season this week.

Both Steward and Forde were eligible to become free agents Feb. 13.

Steward is entering his fifth season with the Lions. The 26-year-old Calgary native can play either guard or tackle and has appeared in 44 career CFL games.

“Hunter has the potential to be one of the anchors of our offensive line,” head coach Wally Buono said in a statement. “He is a talented player whose size and versatility make this signing a very important one heading into this season.”

B.C. selected the 26-year-old in the seventh round of the 2015 CFL draft. He is set to enter his third season with the Lions after spending a year on the practice roster.

"Maxx continues to develop and improve with each opportunity that he's given," said head coach Wally Buono. "He's an incredibly intelligent player who has worked extremely hard from his first day on the field with us and it's great to have him back."

Through 23 regular-season games, Maxx has recorded 12 defensive stops and a pair of forced fumbles. Last season, he recorded the first sack of his career against Winnipeg on July 21.