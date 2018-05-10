The BC Lions made a number of roster moves Wednesday, including the signing of veteran American receiver Kevin Elliott and release of veteran national defensive back Matt Bucknor.

The team also signed receivers Kenny Lawler, Samajie Grant, Vernon Johnson and Ronnie Holley.

Elliott has spent the past three seasons in the CFL. The 29-year-old started his CFL career with the Toronto Argonauts and has also spent time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Ottawa Redblacks. In 30 games in the CFL, Elliott has 93 receptions for 1,223 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Bucknor is a six-year CFL vet who also has spent time with the Tiger-Cats, Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and Calgary Stampeders. In 85 career CFL games, the 32-year-old has 152 tackles and three interceptions.

