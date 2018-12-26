Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

VANCOUVER — Tending goal for Team Canada is a lot like playing quarterback in the National Football League - except an entire hockey-mad nation is watching.

One foot is seemingly always in the frying pan while the other one is in the pressure cooker.

Throw in the fact that Canada is defending World Junior Championship gold on home soil, and that Mikey DiPietro is tasked with doing it in the city home to the NHL team that drafted him, and well, you can see why the position might be a little overwhelming.

To help stay focused, DiPietro revealed to NHL.com he scribbled a reminder for himself with a Sharpie on the cuff of his blocker.

ABC: Be Aware, Breathe, Choose.

That reminder came on the advice of Dr. Ryan Hamilton, Team Canada’s mental performance consultant, after DiPietro admitted his mind wandered and nerves got the best of him in two pre-tournament appearances.

“Be aware of your surroundings, be aware your mind is drifting, take a breath and then choose what to focus on,” DiPietro told NHL.com. “It's just mental.”

DiPietro will get the nod for Team Canada on Boxing Day against Denmark (8pm et/5pm pt across the TSN Network). The Vancouver Canucks’ third-round pick in 2017 tweeted on Christmas he was taking a break from social media during the tournament along with his teammates to “focus on bringing us together as a team.”

Merry Christmas Canada! It’s an honour to #represent our great country at the World Juniors in Vancouver this holiday season. My teammates and I have decided to take a social media break during the tournament to focus on bringing us together as a team. Thank you for the support! pic.twitter.com/UDnKSSjz1O — Michael DiPietro (@miketendy) December 25, 2018

DiPietro, 19, said he was excited to get the news, even though little more is promised to him.

“I’m definitely excited,” DiPietro said. “It’s kind of a dream come true. This tournament is something I grew up watching, so getting the opportunity to start [on Boxing Day] is awesome.”

In a tournament with little margin for error, there is maybe even less for DiPietro. Unlike tournaments past, like last year when Carter Hart played six of seven games, or in 2007 when British Columbia born Carey Price played every minute, no clear cut No. 1 has emerged for Canada.

Team Canada coach Tim Hunter said Ian Scott, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ prospect, will start on Thursday night against Switzerland.

Hunter said the decision to start DiPietro and give Scott the Switzerland game had nothing to do with performance. But DiPietro looked shaky against the Swiss in a pre-tournament matchup on Dec. 19 when he allowed three goals on just 17 shots in Victoria.

That was DiPietro’s only full game of the pre-tournament run; Scott saw the other and they split the finale.

Both DiPietro and Scott faced the exact number of shots (32) over their four and a half periods. Scott allowed two fewer goals for a .906 save percentage while DiPietro finished with an .844 mark.

“We wanted to start Mikey in the first game and give him the opportunity to start the tournament,” Hunter explained Tuesday. “We’re confident in his abilities and looking forward to him starting.”

After that, the starting job is seemingly up for grabs, to go to the goaltender who best performs under pressure.

“We told them that. They know,” Hunter said. “They’re comfortable. We’ll just move ahead, give them both a game in the early part here and see how we do.”

With a roster loaded with top-end talent, including a first line of Maxime Comtois, Cody Glass and Owen Tippett that should dominate the tournament, there is little question about the skill of Canada’s skaters.

The big question instead is whether Canada can keep the puck out of the net.

Vancouver: The historic epicentre of Team Canada The hockey world’s spotlight will shine on Vancouver for this year’s World Juniors. Over the decades, the city has been site of some of the most defining moments in Team Canada history. Some are just as vivid as the day they happened. Others encapsulate the Canadian hockey spirit. Michael Farber explains in this essay.

To that end, DiPietro said his confidence is “building,” aided by the reminder on his blocker. Blocking out all that’s swirling around him as Canada shoots for an 18th World Junior gold medal in Vancouver, the historic epicentre of Team Canada, will be the ultimate test.

“There’s a lot of work to do,” DiPietro said. “It’s only one game. [Wednesday] is our focus. We’ve got to get the win and build each day.”

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli​