Kevin Na, one of the 18 LIV Golf players in the field at the 2023 Masters, has withdrawn after nine holes due to an illness, it was announced Thursday.

Due to illness, @kevinna915 has officially withdrawn from @TheMasters Tournament after completing nine holes of his first round. #themasters — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 6, 2023

Na was grouped with Canadian Mike Weir, who made up the first group of the day. Na was 4-over when he pulled out.

The 39-year-old resigned from the PGA Tour and jumped to LIV last summer.

He has placed 20, eighth and 23, respectively, in LIV's three tournaments so far in 2023.