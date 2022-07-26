'There needs to be a real reckoning': PM Trudeau says Hockey Canada needs to do more to rebuild trust

Hockey Canada officials will appear before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage in Ottawa over the next two days, facing questioning over their handling of the sexual assault allegations involving members of the 2018 World Junior team.

Danielle Robitaille of Henein Hutchison LLP, the independent law firm hired by Hockey Canada to be the third-party investigator of the alleged incident, will take questions on Tuesday. Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge is also scheduled to appear.

Scott Smith, Hockey Canada's president and COO, and recently retired CEO Tom Renney are among those expected to speak Wednesday.

TSN’s Rick Westhead is in Ottawa and will provide updates from the hearings throughout both days. For more on the hearings, click HERE.

10:11am ET