Officials from the Hockey Canada and the Canadian Hockey League will appear before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage in Ottawa on Wednesday, facing questioning over their handling of the sexual assault allegations involving members of the 2018 World Junior team.

The lineup expected to speak and take questions from the committee include:

  • Scott Smith - President and Chief Operating Officer, Hockey Canada
  • Brian Cairo - Chief Financial Officer, Hockey Canada
  • Dave Andrews - Chair, Hockey Canada Foundation
  • Tom Renney - Chief Executive Officer, Hockey Canada (Retired)
  • Glen McCurdie - Senior Vice-President of Risk Management and Insurance, Hockey Canada (Retired)
  • Dan MacKenzie - President Canadian Hockey League
  • Gilles Courteau - Quebec Major Junior Hockey League
  • David Branch - Ontario Hockey League
  • Ron Robison - Western Hockey League

TSN’s Rick Westhead is in Ottawa and will provide updates from the hearings throughout the day.

11:59am ET

11:50am ET

11:47am ET

11:45am ET

11:41am ET

11:36am ET

11:35am ET

11:29am ET

11:26am ET

11:24am ET

11:23am ET

11:19am ET

 11:13am ET

10:46am ET

10:38am ET