Live blog: NFL schedule release day

The NFL is set to release the entire schedule for the 2023-24 season at 8pm ET on Thursday, but small leaks are trickling out throughout the day. Keep up with all the big games as they're announced here on TSN.

NFL International

Part of the early rollout on Wednesday included the announcement of five games scheduled to be played in Europe, including consecutive games in London for the Jacksonville Jaguars - the first time that has happened in NFL history.

Week 4, London: Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 5, London: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 6, London: Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 9, Germany: Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 10, Germany: Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots

Prime time for the Kansas City Chiefs

The Super Bowl-champion Chiefs have already been given three primetime games, as well as the aforementioned appearance in Frankfurt against the Dolphins.

They will open the NFL season on Thursday, Sept. 7 at home against the Detroit Lions.

Additionally, they will play Jimmy Garoppolo and the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day in Week 16 as part of a tripleheader.

Finally, they're scheduled to reignite their rivalry with the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Aaron Rodgers makes his debut

Arguably the biggest move of the offseason was the trade of future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets.

He will make his debut at home in New York in primetime, with a Monday Night Football matchup against the division-rival Buffalo Bills.

The Bills own a 6-3 record against the Jets with Josh Allen at quarterback.

Big matchups for the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have seen their scheduled matchups with two marquee NFC opponents.

They reignite a classic rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 5.

The 49ers will travel to Philadelphia for an NFC Championship Game rematch with the Eagles in Week 13.

Christmas Day action

Christmas takes place on a Monday this year, and the NFL will fill the schedule with a triple-header.

The Chiefs will take on the Raiders, and the New York Giants will do battle with a divisional rival against the Eagles in Philadelphia.

The final game of the tripleheader has not been announced as yet.

First ever Black Friday game

The Miami Dolphins will travel to the Big Apple to take on Rodgers and the Jets in the first-ever scheduled Black Friday game.

This Week 12 battle pits Rodgers against the Dolphins, a team he has a 3-1 record against coming into the season.

Washington Commanders in Prime time

The Washington Commanders are scheduled to play the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football in Week 5.

Washington will also make an appearance in prime time on Thanksgiving against the Cowboys.

Additionally, they're scheduled to play in New York against the Jets at 1:00pm ET on Christmas Eve.