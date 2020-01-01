THE 84TH MASTERS: STREAM ALL THE ACTION FROM AUGUSTA ON TSN DIRECT!

THE 84TH MASTERS: STREAM ALL THE ACTION FROM AUGUSTA ON TSN DIRECT!

Latest Video

{{ currentStream.Name }}

{{ currentStream.Desc }}

Related Video

Continuous Play:
ON OFF

The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

More Video

Golf on TSN

  • TSN At The Masters

    Fri 8AM ET / 5AM PT on TSN4

  • Masters: Amen Corner

    Fri 8AM ET / 5AM PT on TSN1

  • Masters: Holes 15 & 16

    Fri 8AM ET / 5AM PT on TSN3

  • Masters: Featured Groups

    Fri 8AM ET / 5AM PT on TSN5

Bump & Run Podcast

 

Embedded Image

 

Subscribe to Bob Weeks' podcast - joined by TSN staffer Jamie Reidel - as they chat all things golf and the Canadian game.