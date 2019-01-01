{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • nba
  • atp
  • wta
  • epl
  • ucl
  • pga
  • lpga
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • nba
  • atp
  • wta
  • epl
  • ucl
  • pga
  • lpga

TSN DIRECT: STREAM KAWHI’S RETURN TO TORONTO - TONIGHT @ 7 ET/4 PT!

Subscribe

TSN DIRECT: STREAM KAWHI’S RETURN TO TORONTO - TONIGHT @ 7 ET/4 PT!

Subscribe

What's On TSN

  • Presidents Cup: Day 1

    From Melbourne, Australia
    Now on TSN3

  • Tangerine Raptors Basketball: Clippers vs. Raptors

    Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN1, TSN4, and TSN5

  • AEW: Dynamite

    Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN2

  • NBA on TSN: Pelicans vs. Bucks

    Tonight at 9:30PM ET / 6:30PM PT on TSN5

  • Presidents Cup: Day 2

    From Melbourne, Australia

    Thu 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN5

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE