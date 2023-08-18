The second round of the 2023 BMW Championship is underway from Olympia Fields North Course in Illinois, with Corey Conners leading the list of Canadians after a 3-under opening round on Thursday.

With the FedExCup Playoff field narrowing 50 to 30 ahead of Next Week’s TOUR Championship, Adam Hadwin and Adam Svensson still have work to do improve their rankings. Hadwin, who entered 37th in the standings, was 2-over on Thursday, while Svensson, who came in 39th, shot even par.

Canadian Open champion Nick Taylor was 1-over Thursday, but has breathing room after entering the weekend 16th in the standings.

Track the second rounds of each of the Canadians below:

Corey Conners - 10:21am et tee off

Current score: 3-under

BMW Championship - Round 1 Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 5 4 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 Score Round Score

Adam Svensson - 12:05pm et tee off

Current score: Even-par

BMW Championship - Round 1 Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 5 4 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 Score Round Score

Adam Hadwin - 12:16pm et tee off

Current score: 2-over

BMW Championship - Round 1 Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 5 4 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 Score Round Score

Nick Taylor - 1:16pm et tee off

Current score: 1-over