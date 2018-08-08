The rivalry between Liverpool and Everton dates all the way back to 1892 when one of Everton’s founders, John Houlding, formed the Reds after a disagreement with the other directors of Everton. Even though that was 126 years ago, the bad blood between the two sides has never faded.

There’s no question about which team has had more success throughout the rivalry. Liverpool dominated English and European football at times throughout the 20th century, while Everton only one title between 1913 and 1985.

In most recent years the Merseyside derby matchups have been dominated by the Reds. Since the Premier League era began in 1992, the teams have played each other in 52 EPL games. Liverpool has won 22 while Everton has only won nine, their last back in 2010.

Everton struggled for most of 2017-18, which came as a surprise after the team spent an estimated £150 million in the transfer window after selling striker Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United. Most of the players they added had little to no effect on the team, which led to the Toffies firing manager Ronald Koeman in October, just two months into the season. Sam Allardyce replaced him shortly after and helped Everton climb the standings to finish a respectable eighth.

Liverpool, on the other hand, is coming off of one of their most successful seasons in recently memory, finishing fourth in the Premier League for the second straight year while securing Champions League football. They also made it all the way to the UCL final, losing 3-1 to Real Madrid.

In comparison to Everton’s poor transfer moves, Liverpool’s were more successful, especially the addition of Mohamed Salah. Salah had a career year as he secured the Premier League Golden Boot and became an overnight star.

There are signs that Liverpool and Everton could continue to head in opposite directions this season.

The Reds had a strong summer transfer window, addressing the positions of need by getting box-to-box midfield Naby Keita, deep-lying midfielder Fabinho and goalkeeper Alisson, who directly replaces a struggling Loris Karius.

Everton on the other hand have had a strange summer signing season, locking up Brazilian forward Richarlison from Watford for £50 million and defender Lucas Digne from Barcelona. Those weren’t quite the moves fans were hoping for, especially with the money it took to nab Richarlison.

The one saving grace is the man they chose to lead the way, hiring manager Marco Silva on a multi-year deal.

Despite his most recent struggles with Watford and Hull, Silva transformed both teams and took them to new heights in short spells. Both teams did end up struggling, but Silva is a skilled manager who should have more success with a team that has more overall talent.

The other difference between the two teams this season is their aspirations. Liverpool have spent heavily to push for a title challenge and look like one of the strongest contenders to knock off Manchester City as champions while Everton’s ambition might be to just crack through to European competition.

If we take the preseason into account it doesn’t look good for the Toffies. Despite winning their first pre-season game against Austrian fifth-tier side ATV Irdning by an astounding score of 22-0, Everton have lost their last five preseason matches, scoring only four goals in the process. It might take a while before the team gets used to Silva’s system.

Meanwhile, Jürgen Klopp’s men have looked great in the preseason, beating Manchester City, Manchester United and Napoli.

It also looks like their new signings have easily integrated into the squad, with the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Naby Keita showing signs of real chemistry.

The main concern for Liverpool might be squad depth. Although they’re a lot better suited than they were last year, a few injuries could derail their season – especially if those injuries are on the defensive side of the ball.

Key players to watch:

Naby Keita (Liverpool) – Keita is the midfielder Klopp has been waiting for. The box-to-box midfielder is an engine who will make Liverpool go, and go fast. He’s looked great in preseason and will hope to be the club’s X-factor. His early chemistry with Daniel Sturridge has helped the Englishman revive his career at Liverpool as he wasn’t sold off and will now be a key super-sub striker.

Cenk Tosun (Everton) – The January signing proved to be an asset to the Toffies in the latter half of last season. Everton have had trouble scoring since the loss of Romelu Lukaku and will need a clinical central striker if Everton want to have success in the league. Tosun has had some early chemistry with attacking midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson and the two could spark some more creativity with the team.