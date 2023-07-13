There could be a new captain at Anfield this summer.

Fabrizio Romano reports Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has accepted a contract offer from Saudi side Al Ettifaq, managed by former teammate Steven Gerrard.

🚨 BREAKING: Jordan Henderson has accepted Al Ettifaq proposal. There’s verbal agreement in principle. Contract agreed.



Deal now depends on Liverpool and Al Ettifaq discussing on the fee, no chance to let him leave for free 🇸🇦



Hendo spoke to Klopp today and there’s green light. pic.twitter.com/wJ2CyaHu60 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2023

The two clubs must now agree to a transfer fee in order to complete the deal.

Henderson, 33, joined the Reds in 2011 from Sunderland and was given the captain's armband in 2015 following Gerrard's departure.

In his time at Anfield, Henderson has made 360 league appearances and his 431 total Premier League appearances are 29th all-time and second among active players behind only former teammate James Milner of Brighton (619).

With Liverpool, Henderson has won a Premier League title, two League Cups, an FA Cup and the 2019 Champions League crown.

Internationally, he's been capped 77 times by England and appeared at three World Cups.