Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was named the Football Writers' Association Men's Footballer of the Year on Friday.

The 30-year-old England midfielder beat out competition from teammates Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk, as well as Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and striker Marcus Rashford of Manchester United.

Henderson, who helped lead Liverpool to its first ever Premier League title and first top-flight championship in 30 years, received more than 25 per cent of the vote.

"As grateful as I am I don't feel like I can accept this on my own," Henderson said in a statement. "I owe a lot to so many people but none more so than my current teammates, who have been incredible and deserve this every bit as much as I do."

A native of Sunderland, Henderson has made 30 league appearance for the Reds this season, scoring four times.

"I accept this on behalf of this whole squad, because without them I'm not in a position to be receiving this honour," Henderson continued. "These lads have made me a better player - a better leader and a better person. If anything I hope those who voted for me did so partly to recognize the entire team's contribution."

Liverpool, who finally celebrated their trophy win at Anfield on Wednesday following their 5-3 defeat of Chelsea, wrap up their season on Sunday with a visit to Newcastle.