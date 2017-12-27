LIVERPOOL, England — Police say Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan has been charged with assault.

The charge follows an incident in Liverpool city centre around 3:20 a.m. on Friday.

Merseyside Police said Flanagan has been released on conditional police bail and will appear before Liverpool City Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Flanagan came through Liverpool's academy system and made his senior debut in 2011. He has played only once this season in the League Cup.