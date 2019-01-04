Dominic Solanke and Nathaniel Clyne are headed to the south coast.

The Liverpool duo is joining Bournemouth with Solanke coming in on a permanent and Clyne on loan for the remainder of the season.

Solanke, 21, signs for a fee believed to be in the range of £19 million.

A member of England's U-20 World Cup winning team, Solanke signed for Liverpool in the summer of 2017 after his Chelsea contract expired. He scored his first goal for the club in the final game of the season last spring in a 4-0 win over Brighton.

The BBC reports that Premier League regulations didn't allow for Solanke to join the Cherries on loan.

In 18 months with the Reds, Solanke made 27 appearances over all competitions. Solanke has one senior cap with England.

Clyne, 27, has found first-team opportunities limited at Anfield with the form of fellow Three Lions defender Trent Alexander-Arnold. This season, Clyne has only made two starts and five appearances for the league leaders.

A native of London, Clyne joined the Reds in 2015 for £12.5 million and has made 76 appearances over four seasons.

A product of the Crystal Palace academy, Clyne made his senior debut for the Eagles in 2008 before signing for Saints in 2012.

He's been 14 times by the national side.

The Cherries are next in action on Saturday when they host Brighton in an all-EPL tie in the third round of the FA Cup.