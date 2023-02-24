Klopp: It's 'clear we have to do something in the summer'

Change is coming to Liverpool. Or at least it should be, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

With the team coming off of a 5-2 battering at the hands of Real Madrid in the Champions League and currently sitting eighth in the Premier League, the German believes improvements in the transfer window are necessary.

"We know we have to improve and change things and we will," Klopp said ahead of Saturday's visit to Crystal Palace. "We cannot do it now, but it's already clear that we have to do something in the summer. For now, we just have to go through this and fight back."

Despite the need for adjustment, Klopp acknowledged that what happens will be dictated by the team's budget and a potential clear-out of existing players.

A quartet of first-team players — Brazil forward Roberto Firmino and midfielders James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain — are out of contract at season's end.

"The way that this club is led is by not splashing the money," Klopp said. "Our transfers always have to be on point. That makes it really tricky. We cannot make four transfers before we know who will leave the club and these kind of things."

Liverpool sits on 35 points, level with Brighton in seventh and six behind Newcastle for the final Champions League spot.