Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits that he would like his team to risk a little bit more in the transfer window, but concedes that it's not up to him.

The German spoke ahead of the Reds' Wednesday clash with Newcastle.

"From time to time, I would be ready to risk a bit more, but I don't decide that and that's fine," Klopp said. "We try everything until the deadline."

Klopp, in his eighth season at Anfield, pushed back when asked if he was asked if he feels "backed" by club ownership when it comes to transfers, noting that whatever he said might ignite a media firestorm.

"What I don't like is if I say now, 'I'm not sure,' then you make a big thing of it," Klopp said. "What does it mean 'backed'? Is it always easy? No. Do we discuss this kind of things in public? Of course not."

Barring a last-minute addition before the transfer window closes, the addition of Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica in a deal that could rise to £85 million will be the Reds' only major summer signing.

Liverpool has opened the season at 1-2-1 on five points and 11th in the table. The Reds are coming off of their first victory of the season, a record-tying 9-0 drubbing of Bournemouth on the weekend that cost Cherries manager Scott Parker his job.