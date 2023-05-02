Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he regrets the way he turned a big win for his club into something else entirely.

While stopping short of an apology, the German says he wishes he didn't bring up referee Paul Tierney after the Reds' dramatic 4-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Klopp was angry at being shown a yellow card by Tierney following his celebration of the winning goal and said after the match that Tierney must have something "against" Liverpool.

"The whole situation should not have happened at all," Klopp said on Tuesday. "It was out of emotion and anger in that moment. That's why I celebrated the way I did. We won a game 4-3 in a spectacular manner and the only headlines [were ones] I created and I really regret that. It's not necessary and not how it should be."

Though Klopp expressed remorse, he insists he didn't lie.

"I know [Tierney] is not doing it intentionally but we have a history, you cannot deny that," Klopp said. "I'm not a resentful person, not at all, but these kind things that have happened in the past in decisive games. They didn't happen intentionally but they are still there. "The referees are really angry about what I said. I shouldn't have said a couple of things but lying was not involved."

After Sunday's win, the Reds sit fifth in the Premier League on 56 points, seven back of Manchester United for the final Champions League spot, but the Red Devils have a game in hand.

Liverpool is next in action on Saturday at home to ninth-place Brentford.