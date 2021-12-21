Liverpool assistant coach Pep Lijnders says that forcing his COVID-hit team to play two games in four days is "absurd."

After drawing 2-2 in the Premier League on Sunday with Tottenham Hotspur, the Reds are set to face Leicester City in League Cup action on Wednesday.

"We love the intensity, but we all have to respect recovery," Lijnders said. "We think it is absurd we have to play after 48 hours. It's a much higher risk of injury. You'll have to ask the teams why they want to play. With the Covid cases being this fresh, it'd make sense to have more time before the next game."

On Monday, Premier League teams voted to go ahead with the festive schedule which annually sees teams play a number of games over a short period of time. Liverpool was in favour of a postponement. If a team has 13 fit players and a goalkeeper, they have been advised to play on.

"For me the experts are not the managers, they are the scientists and the doctors," Lijnders said. "We should follow their guidelines. The Premier League should ask them, not the CEOs, not the managers, because health always comes position number one above everything."

Against Spurs, Liverpool was without defender Virgil van Dijk and midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho due to positive COVID tests and captain Jordan Henderson was also unavailable due to a cold.