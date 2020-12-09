HERNING, Denmark — Liverpool failed to build on its quickest ever goal in the Champions League, drawing 1-1 at tournament newcomer FC Midtjylland in their final group game on Wednesday.

Mohamed Salah became Liverpool's leading scorer in Champions League play when he pounced on a loose back-pass to run through and poke the ball through the legs of the goalkeeper after just 55 seconds. It was his 22nd goal in the Champions League, one more than Steven Gerrard.

Already qualified as Group D winner, Liverpool rested a number of key players — though Salah played the whole game — and Midtjylland took advantage by taking the game to the English champions in the second half.

After Evander struck the crossbar with a fierce shot, Alexander Scholz earned Midtjylland its second point of the first group-stage campaign by converting a penalty following a foul on Anders Dreyer by Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Both teams had goals disallowed in final minutes, Midtjylland for offside and Liverpool for a handball against Sadio Mane.

Midtjylland finished in last place, five points behind Ajax, which lost 1-0 to Atalanta on Wednesday as the Italian side joined Liverpool in the last 16.

