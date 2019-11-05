A scheduling conflict will force Liverpool to do something unprecedented.

With the quarterfinals of the League Cup set for the same week as the FIFA Club World Cup is ongoing in Qatar, the Reds will field two different squads on different continents to play on the same day.

Jurgen Klopp's men have been drawn to face Aston Villa in the League Cup quarters on December 17 at Villa Park, but the team will be headed to the Club World Cup on December 11 as UEFA's representative as Champions League holders. Previously Klopp had suggested that Liverpool would be forced to forfeit the cup tie if it could not be rescheduled.

"The club would like to take this opportunity to underline that while this is not an ideal scenario, it is an outcome which was arrived at with the best interests of the competition, our fellow clubs and ourselves as the sole motivating factor," the team said in a statement.

Liverpool is next in action on Tuesday afternoon when they host Belgian side Genk in the Champions League.

In a battle of the Premier League's top two sides, Manchester City visits first-place Liverpool on Sunday.