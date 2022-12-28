Liverpool announced the signing of Cody Gakpo on Wednesday from PSV.

The 23-year-old Netherlands forward will officially join the club on January 1 when the transfer window reopens.

While terms of the deal where not disclosed, it is believed the Reds will pay an initial £37 million with potential add-ons. Gakpo has been given the No. 18 shirt.

A native of Eindhoven, Gakpo scored three times for the Oranje at the World Cup in Qatar. Prior to the World Cup break, Gakpo was leading the Eredivisie in goals and assists with nine and 12 respectively.

“I feel really good, I'm really excited to be here," Gakpo told the club website. "I'm looking forward to start training and start playing for this amazing club. I think this is a great club for me to come in and try to show what I can [do] and try to help the team to achieve more beautiful moments that they already did in the past years. I think for me personally it's also good to develop here and there's a lot of great players here [who] I can learn a lot of things from.”

A product of the PSV academy, Gakpo was in his sixth season with the first team. He ends his PSV career with 55 goals in 159 appearances across all competitions, having won a league title in 2018 and the KNVB Cup in 2022.

Internationally, Gakpo has been capped 14 times by the Oranje.

Gakpo had been previously attached with Manchester United and Leeds in the summer.

Liverpool returned to Premier League action on Monday with a 3-1 win over Aston Villa. Currently sixth in the table on 25 points, the Reds are five points adrift of Tottenham Hotspur for the final Champions League place with a game in hand.

The Reds are next in action on Friday when they host Leicester City.