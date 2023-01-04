Liverpool is working to learn the extent of Virgil van Dijk's hamstring injury.

BBC Sport's Mandeep Sanghera reports the Netherlands centre-back is set to see a specialist.

The 31-year-old van Dijk was substituted at the half of the Reds' 3-1 loss to Brentford on Monday.

"Virgil felt a little bit the muscle and said it is fine, and he is a very good judge of these kind of things," manager Jurgen Klopp said after Monday's match. "But I didn't want to take any risks. The physios looked quite happy when I said we don't take risks. It's not an injury, he just felt the intensity."

In his sixth season at Anfield following a £75 million move from Southampton, van Dijk had appeared in all of the Reds' 17 matches this season.

The club is next in action on Saturday when they meet Wolves in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Reds currently sit sixth in the table, seven points adrift of Manchester United for the final Champions League place.

Liverpool returns to league play on Jan. 14 away to eighth-place Brighton.