Liverpool's backline could receive a huge boost ahead of Saturday's date with Newcastle.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said Friday centre-back Virgil van Dijk could be ready to return to the lineup.

The Netherlands defender has been out of action with a hamstring injury since leaving a Jan. 2 loss to Brentford at the half.

"I think so," Klopp said when asked if van Dijk might be good to go. "[Thursday] he looked absolutely ready, and today I think he will look the same. And then we make a decision."

Van Dijk's return would be a welcome one with a Tuesday match at home to Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie also on the near horizon.

The 31-year-old van Dijk is in his sixth season at Anfield following a £75 million move from Southampton. He's made 24 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring twice.

Liverpool currently sits ninth in the Premier League on 32 points, nine back of Toon for the final Champions League spot.