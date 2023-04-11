Do not look for Jude Bellingham at Anfield next season.

The Guardian's Andy Hunter reports Liverpool will not pursue a transfer for Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder.

Hunter notes that the transfer fee for the 19-year-old West Midlands native would hamper the club's ability to remodel Jurgen Klopp's midfield in the summer window. Dortmund is believed to want £135 million for the player they signed from Birmingham City in 2019 in a transfer worth at least £25 million.

Not turning 20 until June, Bellingham has already earned 24 senior caps and starred at the 2022 World Cup last fall.

Klopp has lobbied club ownership to move quickly in the summer window and a protracted saga over Bellingham would not be in the Reds' best interest, Hunter reports.

Among those believed to be on Liverpool's radar in their midfield search include Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich, Brighton's Moises Caicedo, Matheus Nunes of Wolves and Chelsea's Mason Mount.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are believed to remain interested in Bellingham's services.