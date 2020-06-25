Liverpool are Premier League champions for the first time.

The Reds clinched the title on Thursday afternoon following Chelsea's 2-1 victory over Manchester City at Stamford Bridge. With Liverpool on 86 points and City on 64 with six matches remaining, the Reds cannot be caught.

The title is Liverpool's 19th top-flight crown in England and first since 1990. Their 19 league titles are one shy of Manchester United's 20 for most ever.

Liverpool becomes the seventh different team to win the Premier League title in its 28-year history following United, Blackburn Rovers, Arsenal, Chelsea, City and Leicester City.

With seven matches remaining on their schedule, Liverpool's title victory is the earliest in Premier League history, beating the previous mark of United (2001) and City (2018) winning with five games left.

Next up for Liverpool is an assault on City's 2018 points record of 100. Jurgen Klopp's side needs five wins from its remaining matches to hit 101 points.

The Reds are next in action on July 2 when they visit City. Still left on their schedule following the trip to the Etihad are Aston Villa (home), Brighton (away), Burnley (home), Arsenal (away), Chelsea (home) and Newcastle (away).