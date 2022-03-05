Liverpool within three points of City after beating West Ham

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool won its seventh straight game in the English Premier League by beating West Ham 1-0 to move within three points of leader Manchester City on Saturday.

Sadio Mane swept in the only goal at Anfield in the 27th minute, converting from close range after a shot was driven across the face of goal by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold was active at the other end of the field, clearing off the line after Pablo Fornals chipped the ball over Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and then again from a deflected follow-up shot from Nikola Vlašić.

West Ham had two great chances in the second half, too, with Manuel Lanzini blazing over with the goal at his mercy and Jarrod Bowen denied by a last-ditch tackle from Andrew Robertson.

Bowen had to go off injured minutes later.

Liverpool will look for a favor from its biggest rival, Manchester United, which plays City in the derby at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

If City loses, Liverpool is in direct range of Pep Guardiola's team and would have a game in hand.

It was a 16th assist from Alexander-Arnold in all competitions, the most he has managed in a single campaign and there was still 2 1/2 months left in it.

