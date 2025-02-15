LAVAL, Que. - Lina Ljungblom scored twice as the Montreal Victoire defeated the New York Sirens 6-2 on Saturday afternoon for its sixth straight Professional Women's Hockey League win.

The six goals were a season high for Montreal, with four coming in the first period before a sellout crowd of 10,172 at Place Bell.

Ljungblom's goals came in the first for the Victoire (9-3-1-2). Abby Boreen, Mariah Keopple, Mikyla Grant-Mentis and captain Marie-Philip Poulin, with her league-leading 11th of the season, had the other Montreal goals.

Ann-Renée Desbiens made 29 saves to earn her league-leading ninth win of the season.

Montreal, playing its first game since Feb. 2, extended its lead atop the PWHL standings to eight points over second-place Minnesota. The Victoire also has two games in hand.

Ella Shelton and Jessie Eldridge scored second-period goals for New York (4-3-2-7), which lost its fourth straight game. Sarah Fillier, selected with the first overall pick by New York in last June’s PWHL draft, collected two assists to move atop league scoring with 17 points in 16 games.

Sirens starting goalie Corinne Schroeder was pulled after giving up four goals on just seven shots in the first. Kayle Osborne came into the game to start the second and made 14 saves.

New York played its third straight game without veteran forward Alex Carpenter. The 30-year-old American, who leads the Sirens in goals with six, is out of the lineup with an upper-body injury suffered against Boston on Jan. 31.

TAKEAWAYS

Victoire: Montreal won its second consecutive game against New York. The win also allowed Montreal to avenge its 4-1 home defeat to New York on Dec. 4, the Victoire’s lone regulation loss thus far this season.

Sirens: Fillier continued to rack up points against Montreal. The 24-year-old Georgetown, Ont., native has six points (two goals, four assists) in just three games against the Victoire this season.

KEY MOMENT

After opening the scoring for Montreal earlier in the first, Ljungblom tipped a point shot from Amanda Boulier past Schroeder's glove hand with just over a minute remaining in the period to give the Victoire a 4-0 lead.

KEY STAT

The Victoire’s four-goal first set a PWHL record for the most tallies scored by a single team in the opening frame.

UP NEXT

Victoire: Hosts the Minnesota Frost on Tuesday.

Sirens: Host the Boston Fleet on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2025.