London goes for commanding OHL Championship Series lead against Oshawa on TSN

The London Knights go for a commanding 3-0 lead over the Oshawa Generals in Game 3 as the Ontario Hockey League Championship Series shifts to Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa on Monday.

London has dominated the first two games of the series, beating the Generals 8-1 in Game 1 on Thursday and 9-1 in Game 2 on Saturday.

Watch the Knights take on the Generals LIVE at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN3, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan has asserted himself in the series with two goals and eight points in the first two games. The OHL's most outstanding player is now tied for the playoff scoring lead with nine goals and 27 points.

San Jose Sharks prospect Kasper Halttunen was the star of the show in Game 2 with a hat trick while Philadelphia Flyers prospect Denver Barkey added a goal and three assists.

"We have a lot of skill on this team," Halttunen told reporters after the game. "We're playing with good guys. They can make plays. We have five good players on the ice [on the power play] and we have so many ways to score.

"It's hard for the killers. If they take me out, there are always some other options."

Flyers prospect Oliver Bonk continued his strong series, adding another three assists on Saturday while Julien Jacob, Max McCue, Ruslan Gazizov, and Evan Van Gorp also recorded goals.

Defenceman Ben Danford scored the lone goal for the Generals in Game 2. The 6-foot-2 right-shot defenceman only recorded one goal in the regular season but has four goals and nine points in the playoffs. He is eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas.

Goaltender Michael Simpson picked up another victory for London, making 16 of 17 saves. Last year's OHL playoff MVP is now 14-2 in the postseason with a 2.42 goals-against average and .915 save percentage.

Oshawa's Jacob Oster took another tough loss after surrendering eight goals on 33 shots. He now has a 12-7 record with a 2.92 GAA and .906 save percentage in the playoffs.

The Generals have been without star forward Beckett Sennecke throughout the series after sustaining an upper-body injury in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Championship Series against the North Bay Battalion.

The 6-foot-3 winger is tied for fifth in playoff scoring with 10 goals and 22 points and is eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft. His status is questionable for Game 3 against the Knights.

After Monday's contest, Game 4 will take place Wednesday in Oshawa at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and that game can be seen on TSN, the exclusive home of the CHL Championship Series.