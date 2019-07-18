TORONTO — York 9 FC captain Manny Aparicio won the fledgling Canadian Premier League some exposure south of the border when his long-range rocket against Pacific FC cracked ESPN SportsCenter's Top 10.

Aparicio hammered a swerving right-footed shot in the 21st minute Wednesday night to beat goalkeeper Nolan Worth from a little more than 35 yards out and open the scoring in a 2-1 win over visiting Pacific FC.

The 23-year-old midfielder, who was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, but raised in Toronto, was booked for taking off his jersey in celebration.

"It's probably the best goal I've ever scored, and my family was in the stands, so it happened in the heat of the moment," he told reporters after the match.

Aparicio joined the Toronto FC academy in October 2010 and signed with the MLS franchise's first team as a homegrown player in August 2013. After being released in December 2015, he went to Spain to play for SD Ordenes, CD Izarra and CD San Roque de Lepe.

Aparicio's goal made No. 9 on the SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays of the Day. Jozy Altidore's backheeled goal for Toronto FC over the New York Red Bulls made No. 2 behind an acrobatic catch at the fence by Oakland outfielder Ramon Laureano.