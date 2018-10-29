Long road through the minors leads to big-league managing job for Montoyo

Montoyo: 'I'm going to do my best to make you proud'

TORONTO — Charlie Montoyo has a piece of advice for managers in minor league baseball who have big-league aspirations — just keep grinding it out.

Montoyo was introduced today as the 13th manager of the Toronto Blue Jays, capping a long road to a Major-League managing job for the 53-year-old.

Montoyo, who spent last season as Tampa Bay's bench coach, has managed teams at every classification in the Rays' system, including seven years at the helm of the triple-A Durham Bulls.

He was named International League manager of the year in 2010 and 2013.

Montoyo replaces John Gibbons, who parted ways with the Blue Jays after this past season.

The native of Florida, Puerto Rico is the Blue Jays' first Hispanic manager and describes his managing style as a "blend of old-school and analytics."