Long-time Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been traded to the New York Jets, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Packers are sending Rodgers alongside the No. 15 pick in this week's NFL Draft as well as a pick in the fifth-round for the No. 13 pick, a 2023 second-round pick, a 2023 sixth-round pick and a conditional 2024 second-round pick. That pick will become a first-rounder selection if Rodgers plays 65 per cent of the plays this season.

Trade compensation, per sources:



Jets get:

🏈Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170).



Packers get:

🏈Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. pic.twitter.com/Q2vUMfyZGH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

The Packers’ decision to trade the 10-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro and four-time MVP comes in the wake of Rodgers announcing he intends to play for the Jets next season during the March 17 episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

"I made it clear my intention was to play and to play for the New York Jets, and I haven't been holding anything up. It's the compensation that the Packers are trying to get," Rodgers said on the trade. "The Packers want to move on and have let me know that in so many words."

The Packers allowed the Jets to speak to Rodgers in mid-March, setting the stage for a trade to take place. The quarterback also told McAfee that the meeting lasted for four hours and included the Jets inquiring about players Rodgers may want to play with.

Rodgers, 39, said he believes his time with the Packers would have ended sooner if not for his recent MVP seasons. The team used a 2020 first-round pick on his apparent successor, Jordan Love.

Rodgers has spent his entire career with the Packers, leading the franchise to a Super Bowl XLV title over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2011.

Selected with the 24th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft as the successor to then-starter Brett Favre, the University of California product has thrown for a career 59,055 yards - ninth most in NFL history - and 475 touchdowns to 105 interceptions.

Rodgers joins a Jets franchise that has seen 16 different quarterbacks under centre since Favre was traded to the team in 2008.