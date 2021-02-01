Dustin Pedroia is hanging 'em up.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman announced his retirement after 14 seasons in the majors, all with the BoSox.

Thank you for every…

Laser Hit

Double Play Turned

Hop at Second

Filthy Jersey

Electric Soundbite

World Series Championship pic.twitter.com/Kq4x6Ra5n7 — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 1, 2021

A native of Woodland, CA, Pedroia won two World Series titles with the team (2007 and 2013) and was a four-time Gold Glover.

Pedroia is the first player in history to win a Rookie of the Year, an MVP, a Gold Glove and the World Series in their first two big-league seasons.

“Dustin is so much more than his American League Most Valuable Player award, his All-Star Game selections, and the Gold Gloves he amassed throughout his impressive 17-year career in our organization,” owner John Henry said in a statement. “Dustin came to represent the kind of grit, passion, and competitive drive that resonates with baseball fans everywhere and especially with Red Sox fans. He played the game he loves in service to our club, its principles and in pursuit of championships. Most of all we are forever grateful to him for what he brought to our club and to our region as an important role model showing all of us how much one can accomplish with determination and hard work.”

In 2008, Pedroia batted .326 with 17 home runs, 83 runs batted in, an .869 OPS and led the American League in runs (118) and hits (213) on his way to winning AL Most Valuable Players.

Pedroia's last seasons were limited due to a chronic knee injury. He played in only three games in 2018 and then six in 2019. Pedroia was unable to play in the 2020 season at all.

He finishes his career as a .299 hitter with 140 HR, 725 RBI and a .805 OPS. His 51.6 career WAR puts him 281st all-time and in the conversation for a place in Cooperstown.