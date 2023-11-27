Longtime Halifax sports radio and television broadcaster Alex J. Walling has passed away at the age of 77.

A media mainstay in Atlantic Canada, Walling worked for nine years as TSN’s Maritime correspondent and wrote a regular column titled ‘A.J.’s Atlantic’ for TSN.ca.

Born in Quebec City, Walling made his mark in Nova Scotia when he moved to Halifax in the early 1970s and was a well-known voice in local radio and television.

Working for CHNS Radio, he helped cover the historic Canada-Russia Summit Series in September of 1972 and was one of just two journalists who got post-game access to Paul Henderson after he scored the winning goal in the eighth and final game in Moscow.

Working for TSN’s Atlantic bureau from 1991 to 2000, Walling covered many events for the network, including university sports, junior hockey, curling and the Canada Winter Games.

He also owned and operated the Atlantic Media Institute for 12 years and in 2008 he founded CJQC radio in Liverpool, N.S.