Longtime CFL quarterback Drew Tate has announced his retirement from professional football.

Tate announced his retirement in a statement on Friday.

The 33-year old spent the majority of his career with the Calgary Stampeders from 2009-16. He was a back-up last season for the Ottawa Redblacks until he was released.

He played in 147 CFL games, making 15 starts. Tate threw for 35 touchdowns and 410 completions and finished his career with a 65.7 passing percentage.

Tate was signed by the St. Louis Rams in 2007 as an undrafted free agent. Upon parting ways with the franchise, he joined the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He did not see any action with the Roughriders, and was released after spending two years on their practice roster.

Tate won the Grey Cup with the Stampeders in 2014.